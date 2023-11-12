Sundar Pichai Wishes Happy Diwali, Shares 'TOP Why Searches' On Hindu Festival Globally - See Inside

New Delhi: Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, extended Diwali greetings to those celebrating globally and shared insights about the surge in 'why questions' trending on the search engine, attributed to people's increased queries regarding the Hindu festival.

Accompanied by a GIF of a lit diya, Pichai expressed, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search. Here are a few of the top trending 'why' questions worldwide."

Trending “why” questions on Diwali:

Diwali: Why do Indians Celebrate Diwali?

Rangoli: Why do we make Rangoli on Diwali?

Light: Why do we light lamps on Diwali?

Puja: Why is Lakshmi Puja done on Diwali?

Oil: Why an oil bath on Diwali?

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, stands as one of the significant Hindu festivals celebrated in many parts of the country. Its origins are linked to the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, the ancient city in Northern India, after his 14-year exile, as per tradition. Upon his return, the citizens of Ayodhya illuminated oil lamps as a mark of celebration. Since then, Hindus have been celebrating Diwali, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness by lighting oil lamps.