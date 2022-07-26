New Delhi: Employees working with food delivery companies such as Zomato and Swiggy usually work round the clock, in almost every weather condition, to ensure that we get our food hot and warm. However, for the workers, it gets really tough when the weather gets harsh on them. For instance, recently a Swiggy delivery partner was seen waiting at a traffic signal in heavy rain.

Completely drenched and without a raincoat, he was looking at his phone, again and again, possibly to check the order status or if he is getting late for a delivery or maybe just to check the time.

The video shared by Instagram user Dinnes Komma on the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is doing rounds on social media. So far, the video, posted as a Reel on Instagram, has received close to one million likes.

“Hard employee life is not easy for everyone,” Komma said in the caption of his Instagram post, which has also received thousands of comments, mostly depressed with the situation the delivery party is in.

Several users requested food delivery companies to provide their employees with at least rain coats, so that can safely deliver the food to customers. “For the owners of the food deliveries please provide rainy jackets to the delivery boys during the rainy season,” a user said.

“Do you know him? I want to give him a rainy coat,” another Instagram user offered to give a raincoat to the delivery person in the viral video.

Meanwhile, a few other Instagram users shared their stories from days they were struggling to make ends meet.