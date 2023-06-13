topStoriesenglish2621124
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Swiggy Team Delivers Food At Mannat After SRK's Hilarious Tweet To Fan

The hilarious conversation of food between Shah Rukh Khan and his fan began when he started his 15 minute #Ask SRK on Twitter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

New Delhi: The team of food delivery app Swiggy has delivered the food at veteran actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residential place Mannat after hilarious conversation of SRK with the fan in #AskSRK. The official Twitter account of Swiggy posted the image of his team standing at the Mannat and captioned that, “We are Swiggy team and have brought the dinner.” It all started with an online conversation. 

SRK Takes Dig In A Fan's Question

The hilarious conversation began when Shah Rukh Khan started his 15 minute #Ask SRK. In the show, one user asked SRK if he had eaten the food. In that response, SRK replied whether you are from Swiggy and will send it.

Swiggy Joins The Conversation

Adding to the part of the conversation, Swiggy retweeted SRK’s tweet and captioned that it is from Swiggy, do they send it? On the same day, Swiggy sent the team of its executives to bring the food for the SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for its witty and sharp replies in his quick chat with fans program. Fans have the option to ask questions from SRK in any topic during the show on Twitter. However, SRK usually doesn’t reply to all questions. He gives the answer only for a selective and novel questions.  

One user commented to Swiggy and wrote, "It has made your day". In that response, Swiggy replied with SRK's OM Shanti OM character when he was being out of the world after watching his crush Shanti Priya (Deepika Padukone). 

It is not confirmed what food Swiggy sent to SRK.

