Techie's Brutally Honest Reply To Job Offer Goes Viral; Walnut CEO Shares Screenshot

New Delhi: Roshan Patel, the CEO of Walnut, posted a conversation from two years ago on the microblogging platform Twitter. The tweet was all about a software engineer's 'brutally honest' response to his job offer. It all began in 2021 when Mr. Patel was seeking employees for his start-up after receiving pre-seed money. He sent a text message to one of the software engineers he had shortlisted to see if she would be interested.

"I run a startup that makes healthcare more accessible by lowering the cost of care. We recently raised a pre-seed round and are seeking skilled engineers to join our team. Anybody up for a conversation? read the letter from Mr. Patel. (Also Read: 5 Best Credit Cards To Use This Summer For Vacation - Check Rewards, Forex Markup Fees)

What follows is hilarious and has left online users in fits of laughter. He got a straightforward reply: "Hello Roshan, My current salary exceeds the amount of your entire pre-seed round, according to Crunchbase, which I just checked.

Posting a screenshot of the conversation, Mr. Patel commented, "Still thinking about this exchange almost 2 years later."

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 3.3 million views. "She is not mistaken. particularly given that 90 percent of startups fail. She is also highly established in her career and doing well at that salary rate. I just saw the — following the name, which seems like a scripted spray-and-pray message.

She stated what she stated," a Twitter user remarked. Someone else said, "Gotta say, it's a bizarre choice to humiliate someone who's established and self-assured because she didn't react to your generic message. And it appears that your decision to partially blur the image was deliberate.

Crunchbase reports that the New York-based business Walnut has secured $113.6M in investment over four stages. In April 2021, the firm had raised $3.6 million.