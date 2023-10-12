This Bihar Boy Shared a Tiny Room In Mumbai With 7 Other People, Never Attended College, Has Net Worth Of 16,729 Crore

New Delhi: The life of a businessman is filled with rises and falls and opportunities for growth. But, hard work and dedication can lead to success. The story of metal and mining magnate Anil Agarwal has justified it.

Anil Agarwal founded Vedanta Resources, a conglomerate of natural resources and technology, without having completed a higher education. Additionally, he is the first Indian to float his business, Vedanta, on the London Stock Exchange. But in order to survive in a distant land, he overcame many challenges. Let's hear the story of mining magnate Anil Agarwal, who hails from Bihar, who never went to college yet is the first Indian to float his company on the London Stock Exchange.



Anil Agarwal’s Early Life

Anil Agarwal was born in Bihar. He started working for his father, a trader in aluminium conductors and scrap metal, when he was just a teenager. At 19, he left for Bombay but faced a lot of hardships for his livelihood. While in Bombay, he had to share a room with seven other people. He struggled very hard. But after years of slogging it out and using his keen business sense, he finally bought his first copper company in Bombay. In spite of this, he continued to operate his principal business, which was trading in scrap metal. He established the Vedanta Group, an iron ore, gold, and aluminum mining company, in 1976. After the formation of the Vedanta Group, there was no looking back for Agarwal.



Anil Agarwal Struggle Days

Anil Agarwal was keen to float his business so he decided to move to London overnight. His wife did not trust him when he told her this, and she went to their daughter's school to request a six-month leave since she believed they would soon return to India.

Anil had little other than faith and confidence when he and his family first arrived in London. He was hell-bent on listing his company in London, which was his one and only dream. He would meet with a number of businesses and do everything he could to get his company listed in London. 90 percent of the time, he was turned down. He would, however, never yield. He had the unwavering resolve to persist in the face of overwhelming obstacles in order to make a name for himself in London. He also faced a bicycle challenge, which he accepted since he wanted his business to be listed in the UK. But all of his efforts were rewarded in 2003 when Vedanta Resources Ltd. became the first Indian company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Today, Anil Agarwal oversees Vedanta Resources Limited and the charitable arm of the company, the Anil Agarwal Foundation, which focuses on developing healthcare, for women, and children.

Anil Agarwal's story is of a man who had bigger dreams and achieved them in a foreign land through unrelenting hard work and perseverance. Entrepreneurs like Anil Agarwal have shown one can overcome challenges by breaking down barriers and thriving in a foreign land.

Anil Agarwal & Family's Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Anil Agarwal & family's realtime net worth as of 10-12-2022 is USD 2.01 billion (1,67,29,53,15,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately).