THIS company launches world’s first cow-dung-powered tractor; here's HOW it works and other details

New Delhi: At a British farm combating climate change by converting cow poo into energy, what goes around, comes around. The UK-based company Bennamann has created the first tractor in the world that is entirely powered by farmyard manure as part of its efforts to decarbonize agriculture. "Fugitive methane," which would have otherwise escaped from cow dung, is captured by the 270bhp New Holland T7 tractor and transformed into biofuel.

The highly potent greenhouse gas is treated and compressed to become liquid fuel in order to do this. According to Chris Mann, a co-founder of Bennamann, this technology has the potential to revolutionise emission control by removing significant amounts of methane from the atmosphere.

He said that the T7 liquid methane-fueled tractor was a true first in the world and was another step toward the decarbonization of the global agricultural sector and the realisation of a circular economy.

The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that during a 20-year period, methane is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2). If the tractor performs even remotely as well as its Cornish manufacturer claims, it might challenge diesel alternatives at a time when farmers are coming under growing pressure from the UK government to reduce carbon emissions.