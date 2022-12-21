THIS Indian company announces MENSTRUAL LEAVES for women employees; Deets inside

New Delhi: Another Delhi-based company has stated that all of its female employees will receive the period leave. It stated that female workers shouldn't feel embarrassed or stigmatised while discussing menstrual health or requesting these leaves. In an effort to foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace, consumer electrical products manufacturer Orient Electric, known for producing fans, air coolers, water heaters, home appliances, and LEDs, introduced its new policy on Wednesday.

The business claimed that it is one of just a handful of Indian businesses to have implemented period leaves. Some such businesses are Swiggy, Zomato, and the Jaipur-based Jaipurkurti.com.

CHRO for Orient Electric According to Aditya Kohli, his company's long-term success depends on having a diverse, inclusive workforce with more women in leadership positions. Accordingly, he said, "we hold regular Women Connect workshops where we hear about the experiences and goals of our female staff, and one important topic that has come up is menstruation health and hygiene.

According to Kohli, they are pleased to offer their female staff a monthly period leave. "We believe that women shouldn't experience stigma or shame while discussing menstruation health or requesting period leaves.

He claimed that various programmes and policies are in place that are centred on the equal representation and safety of women. The organisation often does company-wide training to promote awareness as it becomes more aware of unconscious workplace bias. We want to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed, appreciated, and included, he said.

Orient Electric has maintained its certification as a "Great Place to Work" for the past three years. The business is a "Fortune India 500" firm and a member of the $2.4 billion CK Birla Group, a diversified conglomerate. It has 1,25,000 retail stores in the local market and is present in more than 40 countries.