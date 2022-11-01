This Parag Agrawal on LinkedIn is ‘not the CEO you’re looking for’

New Delhi: What is in the name? It may be insignificant if it is just a name, but not so trivial if your namesake is a corporate celebrity. Parag Agarwal, whose profile reads as an Ex Banker had a downpour of LinkedIn views after Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal was laid off from the microblogging site.

However, this witty Parag Agarwal was very quick to get the reason behind such massive LinkedIn views and immediately changed it to ‘not the CEO you’re looking for’.

“After the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 percent. So, to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline,” he wrote on his LinkedIn blog.

His post has so far got 83,182 likes, 1,067 comments and 225 reposts.

After showing a lot of "antics" Elon Musk has finally taken over as Twitter boss by completing the $44 billion acquisition deal. Immediately after taking over the helms at Twitter, Musk fired Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others. Agrawal received $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette received $11.2 million, said reports.

Musk dissolved the board on Monday and was named the sole director of Twitter, the social media platform said in a securities filing on Monday.