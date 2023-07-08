trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632575
'Threads Is Just Instagram Minus...' Elon Musk Slams Meta's New App Amid Tussle With Mark Zuckerberg

Interestingly, amidst these discussions, Zuckerberg and Musk have been challenging each other to a cage fight, possibly to be held in the historic Colosseum, the ancient Greek amphitheater. The ongoing rivalry and critiques between these tech giants have added to the intrigue surrounding their respective platforms.

Jul 08, 2023

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing feud between Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's head Elon Musk, the latter has criticized Meta's new app 'Threads' as essentially being Instagram without pictures. Musk added that thirst pics (revealing or alluring images) are the primary reason people use Instagram.

This sharp critique arose during a Twitter exchange discussing Meta's app, which was labeled as a "half-baked Twitter copycat" by user Mario Nawfal. Nawfal's post also highlighted Meta's alleged partisan political bias, whereby content from individuals disliked by Zuckerberg was subject to censorship. Meta attempted to rectify the situation by claiming it was an error.

Nawfal's post further outlined five missing features in the 'Threads' app, including the absence of a web interface, account dependency, search function, and unresolved non-compliance with privacy laws.


Interestingly, amidst these discussions, Zuckerberg and Musk have been challenging each other to a cage fight, possibly to be held in the historic Colosseum, the ancient Greek amphitheater. The ongoing rivalry and critiques between these tech giants have added to the intrigue surrounding their respective platforms.

The battle between Meta and Twitter goes beyond mere features and functionalities. It revolves around fundamental differences in their approach to censorship and free speech. Meta's attempt to expand its monopoly and dominate the narrative raises concerns about the monopolization of power. While some users express concerns, others remain unfazed, seeing Meta and Twitter as fundamentally different platforms with opposing ideologies.  

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg

The tech billionaires have been fighting online for a while now. Both of them give a challenge to each other for a cage fight, probably in the famous ancient Greek amphitheatre Colosseum. Well, there’s no idea if and when the physical fight will happen but the fight for dominance on the internet has been given a renew push by launching ‘Threads’.

Elon Musk, earlier said, “Competition is ok, cheating isn’t”.

 

