New Delhi: Chief Executive Officer of Twitch Emmett Shear has been named as new Interim CEO of OpenAI after the reinstate talks with Sam Altman breaks down, according to the media reports. The director of OpenAI board Ilya Sutskever announced the appointment of Shear to the company’s staff, clearing the mist of uncertainty that had been created after the sudden exit of Sam Altman.

The board fired Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and co-founder, citing the communication gap between him and the board which was hindering them to perform their responsibilities.

OpenAI's ChatGPT became the sensation after the launch last year in November end. It marks the beginning of new AI age with a lot of other companies such as Microsoft and Google released their own AI chatbot.

Who is Emmett Shear?

Emmett Shear is the co-founder and former CEO of Twitch, which is an interactive livestreaming service for content ranging gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more. Twitch was launched in San Francisco, California on June 6, 2011.

Shear was born in 1983 ad graduated from Yale University in 2005. He also co-founded the live video platform Justin.tv.

What had happened?

In an unexpected move, the board of AI research company and creator of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot which revolutionsed the world, fired Sam Altman from the company. The move triggered a controversy as many prominent people criticized the action and urged the board to reinstate Altman.

Under the pressure, the board, as reported by Verge, was in discussion with Sam Altman to come back as CEO in OpenAI. Meanwhile, OpenAI staff threatened to leave the company if Altman wouldn’t be reinstated. But the new inputs put the nail in the coffin, as the company announced the new CEO Emmett Shear.