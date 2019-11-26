Vistara joins hands with SBI Card to launch premium credit cards for fliers

Vistara airlines has tied up with SBI Card to launch two variants of cards, including Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME and Club Vistara SBI Card, to offer a rewarding travel experience to cardholders, who will avail multiple benefits and value proposition on domestic as well as international travel spends.

The card benefits include one-way Premium Economy tickets on joining and achieving spends-based milestone (s), complimentary Club Vistara Silver tier membership, up to six free cancellation of flight tickets booked on Vistara channels viz. website, app and helpline, and also complimentary lounge access- up to four international and eight domestic, among host of other facilities.

Live TV

Two variants of the Club Vistara SBI Card also provide several other benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara’s domestic network, One-Class Upgrade voucher, free cancellation on Vistara bookings, travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to Priority Pass Program, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends.

Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME holders will als be able to earn nine Club Vistara (CV) points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket bookings with Vistara.

Club Vistara SBI Card holders would earn up to four CV Points for every Rs 200 on eligible spends on the card. These CV points can be redeemed for domestic and international flights on Vistara and its partner airlines.

The joining fees for the Club Vistara SBI Card and the Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME are Rs 1499 plus GST and Rs 2999 plus GST, respectively. The card can be renewed annually after paying the same charges.

Highlights of Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME:

1. Complimentary Club Vistara Silver tier membership every year.

-9 CV Points for every Rs 100 spent on Vistara flight ticket bookings

-1 Lounge Access voucher and 1 One-Class Upgrade voucher

-Priority waitlist clearance

-Priority airport check-in at Premium Economy Counter

-Increased check-in baggage allowance (+ 5kgs)

-Increased check-in baggage allowance for Economy Lite fares (+1 Piece)

2. A one-way Premium Economy class ticket on Vistara’s domestic network as welcome benefit and on renewal each year.

3. Up to 4 additional one-way Premium Economy class tickets on Vistara’s domestic network upon reaching key milestones in spends.

4. Hotel gift voucher of worth Rs 10,000 upon reaching key milestones in spends.

5. Up to 6 free cancellation of flight tickets booked on Vistara channels viz. website, app and helpline through the card.

6. Up to 8 complimentary visits to domestic lounges per year (subject to maximum 2 per quarter).

7. Complimentary membership to priority pass programme (worth USD 99) for the entire duration of the product; Up to 4 complimentary international lounge visits per year (subject to maximum 2 per quarter).

8. 3000 bonus CV points on spending Rs 75,000 within 90 days of card issuance.

9. 4 CV points per eligible spend of Rs 200 on the card.

10. Comprehensive travel insurance cover

-Air accident cover of up to INR 1 crore, lost baggage and personal documents, baggage delay, loss of passport, baggage damage, flight cancellation

11. Fraud liability cover of up to Rs 1 lakh

12. Joining and annual renewal fee is Rs 2999 plus GST

Highlights of Club Vistara SBI Card:

1. Complimentary Club Vistara Base membership.

-8 CV Points for every Rs 100 spent on Vistara flight ticket bookings

2. A one-way Economy Class ticket on Vistara’s domestic network as welcome benefit and on renewal each year.

3. Up to 3 additional one-way Economy Class tickets on Vistara’s domestic network upon reaching key milestones in spends

4. Hotel gift voucher of worth Rs 5,000 upon reaching key milestones in spends.

5. Up to 4 free cancellation of flight tickets booked on Vistara channels viz. website, app and helpline through the card.

6. Complimentary membership to Priority Pass program (worth USD 99) for the entire duration of the product.

7. Up to 4 complimentary visits to domestic lounges per year (maximum 1 per quarter).

8. 1000 bonus CV Points on spending Rs 50,000 within 90 days of card issuance.

9. 3 CV Points per eligible spend of Rs 200 on the card.

10. Comprehensive travel insurance cover.

-Air accident cover of up to INR 50 lakh, lost baggage and personal documents, baggage delay, loss of passport, baggage damage, flight cancellation

11. Fraud liability cover of up to Rs 1 lakh.

12. Joining and annual renewal fee is Rs 1499 plus GST