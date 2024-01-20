Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah Dies In Tragic Accident During Silver Jubilee Celebration In Hyderabad

New Delhi: During the company's 25th-anniversary celebrations held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Sanjay Shah, the CEO of the U.S.-based software company Vistex lost his life due to severe injuries sustained in an accident, another company official remained in critical condition.

Sanjay Shah,the CEO of Vistex, a U.S.-based software firm and Raju Datla the firm's President entered an iron cage as part of the silver jubilee celebration on Thursday. Unfortunately, one side of the iron chain supporting the cage broke resulting in the fall of both individuals.

As stated by the police, they were quickly taken to the hospital but unfortunately, Sanjay didn't survive the treatment and his colleague is in critical condition. A case has been filed against the event management authorities of Ramoji Film City under Sections 304(a), 336, 287 r/w, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint was lodged by a representative of the private firm and the incident is currently under ongoing investigation. As reported by the Times of India, for its 25th anniversary Vistex had organized lodging arrangements for its employees at Ramoji Film City and had scheduled a two-day celebration.

Shah and Raju experienced an abrupt incident where one of the two wires connected to the cage suddenly broke after entering the iron cage. Sub-inspector D Karunakar Reddy from Abdullapurmet police station informed the Times of India that both individuals fell more than 15 feet landing on the concrete stage resulting in multiple injuries.

Vistex, which is headquartered in Illinois is a company that specializes in providing revenue management solutions and services. It was founded by Sanjay Shah in 1999. He established both the Vistex Foundation and the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research at Lehigh University.

Datla has been part of Vistex since 2000. He has played an instrumental role in developing and broadening the firm's Solution Delivery capabilities, as stated on the company's website. With over 20 offices worldwide and a workforce exceeding 20,000 employees, Vistex caters to prominent brands including GM, Barilla, and Bayer.