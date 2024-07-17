Advertisement
Vodafone Idea Expands New Technology In Kolkata To Enhance Network Infrastructure

Vodafone Idea now has a total spectrum portfolio of 334.4Mhz in Kolkata and 536.8Mhz in West Bengal circles. 

|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 08:16 PM IST|Source: PTI
Vodafone Idea Expands New Technology In Kolkata To Enhance Network Infrastructure File Photo

Kolkata: The post-acquisition of additional spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in Kolkata, telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced an expansion of a new technology in 3000 sites across the city to enhance network infrastructure.

This expansion is part of Vi's broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure, following a successful Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offering (FPO). This upgrade aims at providing a stronger indoor coverage experience for users, with superior calling and faster data speeds, Vi said in a statement.

Vi has also acquired additional spectrum in the recently concluded spectrum auction, committing Rs 31 crore for 0.4Mhz of spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in Kolkata Circle and Rs 376 crore for 7.6 Mhz of spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in West Bengal Circle.

With these, Vi now has a total spectrum portfolio of 334.4Mhz in Kolkata and 536.8Mhz in West Bengal circles. "Our goal is to provide the best network experience, and this upgrade is a testament to our commitment to providing superior services to our customers," Vodafone Idea Cluster Business Head, (West Bengal, Assam & North East), Naveen Singhvi said.

