Who Is Ipsita Dasgupta, Ex-Apple Executive Appointed As HP SVP, MD For India Market

New Delhi: HP, the global PC and printer company, on Friday announced a significant appointment, naming Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President (SVP) and Managing Director for the India market. In this new phase for HP India, Gurpreet Singh Brar, who served as interim MD since November last year, will transition to the role of Vice President, Innovation and Growth for HP's India Market.

Her role as HP SVP, MD for India market will encompass guiding all aspects of HP's strategy and financial performance in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and will commence her role on October 30.

Who Is Ipsita Dasgupta, The New HP Top Executive

Dasgupta had previously held the position of Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services at the Cupertino headquarters in the US.

Ipsita Dasgupta, with an extensive 24-year international career spanning multiple industries, including roles at Star India and General Electric Company, brings a wealth of experience to her new position.

She has steered profit and loss (P&L) functions across various sectors for a significant portion of her career and, in the other half, taken charge of Marketing, Strategy, and Growth responsibilities for global multinationals.

Dasgupta's LinkedIn profile states started as Consultant in 1997 at Arthur D. Little. She had an 8 years stint at IBM from 2002-2010. She then moved to Cisco as Managing Director - Emerging Middle Class, Emerging Markets from September 2010 to November 2011 before joining Apple in November 2011.