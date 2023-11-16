Who Is Nawaz Modi Singhania, Estranged Wife Of Raymond MD And Billionaire Gautam Singhania

New Delhi: Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond on Monday released a statement formally declaring his separation from his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania. They are divorcing after 32 years of marriage. According to Gautam Singhania despite their decision to part ways, they would still act in the best interests of their children, Niharika and Nisa.

While Gautam Singhania is a billionaire industrialist, here is everything you need to know about his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania.

Nawaz Modi and Gautam Singhania tied the knot in 1999. They have two children Niharika and Nisha. Before getting married, the couple dated for a few years.

53-year-old Nawaz Modi Singhania is a professional fitness trainer. She founded the fitness centre Body Art in 1992. The fitness centres attract celebrities and politicians, including Amruta Fadnavis, Harsha Bhogle, Lisa Ray, and Dr Swati Piramal.

Nawaz Modi is the author of the book titled 'Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Aging Techniques'. The book explores the connection between healthy ageing and mental, physical, and nutritional well-being.

The leading fitness expert, Nawaz writes columns and has judged and trained on fitness programmes. She presents TV shows and radio programmes as well.

Nawaz Modi attended New Activity School for her early education. She then finished her education at Mumbai's Cathedral and John Canon School. She is an arts graduate of Mumbai's St. Xavier's College.

Nawaz Modi's father Nadar Modi is a famous lawyer. Although Nawaz Modi holds a law degree as well, her interests lie more in lifestyle and health.