Who Is Ramesh Babu? Fought Extreme Poverty And Hunger Once, This 'Billionaire Barber' Now Owns 400 Luxury Cars

It is said that if a person has an ambition, he can change his destiny with his own hands. Reaching the pinnacle of achievement requires nothing more than hard effort and dedication. If you are passionate about anything, even the hardest challenge will seem trivial to you. Bangalore-based billionaire barber Ramesh Babu has done something similar.

Ramesh Babu's Tough Journey

Ramesh Babu experienced several difficulties at a young age. After his father's demis, Ramesh and his family fell into a state of extreme poverty, making it challenging for them to get food three times a day. In this situation, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and became a barber. Ramesh Babu became one of India's richest barbers earning billions in the process. However, the most notable accomplishment in Ramesh Babu's life is his impressive collection of high-end vehicles, including Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz, Audis, and others, which make him the talk of the town.

In today's success story, let us get up close with India's ‘Billionaire Barber’ Ramesh Babu who owns more than 400 high-end vehicles, personally gives haircuts to his clients and lives a humble life.

Ramesh Babu's Early Life And Start Of Barber Shop

Born to a barber father, Ramesh faced hardships at a very tender age. His mother supported the family by working as a housemaid after the death of his father. Ramesh had to work odd jobs as well to help his mother. Ramesh took full control of his father's shop after completing the tenth grade. He started working day and night and with his hard work and dedication he transformed the barbershop into a stylish hair salon.

Ramesh Babu's Love For Luxury Cars

An ambitious Ramesh Babu wanted to conquer the world. Fostering a healthy level of ambition was not easy and amidst so much uncertainty, but Ramesh was unstoppable! Ramesh expanded his operation in a variety of ways to grow his business. After saving enough from his barbershop Ramesh purchased a Maruti Omni Van and launched his car rental business in 1994. His vehicle rental business grew quickly and he was quite successful. Eventually the vehicular fleet got larger and Ramesh came to possess high-end vehicles including the Mercedes E Class Sedan, BMW, Rolls Royce Ghost, Jaguar, Mercedes Maybach and 400 other luxury cars.

Ramesh Babu's paradigm of ambition is performance, progression, and achievement. With this in mind, he founded the Ramesh Tours and Travel with a fleet of vehicles that he amasses and rents out. The vehicles ply in several parts of India. Today, there's no looking back for Ramesh Babu who is at the helm of the vehicle business.

The Inner Barber In Ramesh Babu Is Always Alive



Ramesh Babu never lost sight of his origins. Thanks to this that he has always stayed grounded and securely rooted while also maintained the connection he has forged with his clientele. Despite being a billionaire, he still devotes a lot of time to his salon and styles each of his customers personally. The inner barber in Ramesh Babu will always be alive!