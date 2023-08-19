NEW DELHI/SURAT: In a world where stories of rags-to-riches are aplenty, we bring you a tale that stands as a remarkable testament to triumph. The individual we introduce to you today has achieved a level of success that is simply unparalleled - Surat's diamond merchant Savjibhai Dholakia.

From Humble Beginnings To Dazzling Heights





Savjibhai Dholakia, originating from the village of Dudhala in the Morbi district of Gujarat, embarked on an odyssey armed with only 12 rupees in his pocket. Despite not progressing beyond the fourth grade, he has forged a prominent position that rivals empires worth billions. Through sheer tenacity, he transformed those meagre Rs 12 into a realm valued at over Rs 12,000 crores. What sets his success apart is his recognition of not just his efforts, but the tireless dedication of his employees, whom he rewards generously with bonuses and opulent gifts.

Journey From Rs 12 To Rs 12,000 Crore Business Empire

Savjibhai, born in 1962, grew up in a farming family in Dudhala, Amreli, Gujarat. Having completed only up to the fourth grade, he embarked on his journey with a mere 12.50 rupees borrowed from his family in 1977. This amount barely covered his bus fare to Surat. However, when the desire to achieve is unyielding, obstacles are mere hurdles. Savjibhai's life story is a testament to this conviction. His current net worth stands at an astounding 1.5 billion dollars, equivalent to around 12,000 crores.

Transitioning From Hardship To Triumph

Savjibhai's education was cut short due to financial constraints when he was just 13 years old. In 1977, armed with a paltry Rs 12.50, he journeyed to Surat to stay with his uncle, a diamond trader. It was here that he delved into the intricacies of the diamond trade. His initial job at a Surat factory garnered him a monthly wage of a mere 179 rupees. After allocating 140 rupees for necessities, he managed to save 39 rupees. Learning diamond polishing from a friend, he dedicated nearly a decade to this trade, gradually expanding his business.

From Employee To Owner

The year 1984 marked a significant turning point as Savjibhai, alongside his brothers Himmant and Tulsi, established Hari Krishna Exporters. This company operates in both the diamond and textile sectors. What was once their place of employment, soon transformed into their very own enterprise. Their diamond and textile ventures employ a workforce exceeding 6000, renowned not only for the quality of their products but also for their transparency.

A Legacy of Unmatched Bonuses

Savjibhai Dholakia has forged a business of considerable magnitude. He bestows his employees with bonuses and lavish gifts, including houses, cars, and mopeds. Remarkably, some employees have even received Mercedes cars as tokens of his appreciation. Known for his humility and generosity, Savjibhai is revered by his employees as a benevolent leader. His fame extends globally, attributed to his extravagant Diwali bonuses for his workforce. His tradition of awarding cars, flats, and jewelry as bonuses has garnered widespread recognition.

Luxury On Wheels For Employees

Savjibhai Dholakia, the Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports, is renowned for gifting his employees luxurious presents every Diwali. This diamond magnate from Surat has presented numerous employees with cars, houses, fixed deposits, and other valuable gifts, as a testament to their dedication and hard work.

Notably, the Hari Krishna Diamond Company gifted three senior managers, who served loyally for 25 years, Mercedes cars each worth one crore rupees as part of Diwali bonuses. Furthermore, after the untimely passing of an employee named Dilip, Savjibhai Dholakia provided Dilip's widow with a one crore rupee check. It's worth highlighting that such incentives are ingrained in Savjibhai Dholakia's history. "The first car purchase is a monumental event in anyone's life. Receiving it as an incentive inspires my employees to perform better, improving their lifestyles and ensuring their families happiness. This ultimately benefits the company," Dholakia has said.

Sowing The Seeds Of Empathy And Diligence

Savjibhai understands the struggle of attaining success. In 2017, he sent his son, Hitarth Dholakia, to Hyderabad with a mere Rs 500. This decision aimed to expose his son to the challenges of everyday life. He even ensured that his grandson experienced the life of an ordinary individual, emphasizing the importance of hard work. Savjibhai's grandson, Ruvin Dholakia, returned from the United States after completing his education. Seeking to acquaint his grandson with the trials they face daily, he dispatched Ruvin to Chennai. Savjibhai believed that firsthand experiences serve as more potent educators than any management school could provide.

The story of Savjibhai Dholakia stands as a testament to the power of determination and the spirit of benevolence. His journey from a humble background to the pinnacles of success exemplifies the transformative potential of hard work and empathy.