Who is Vikas D Nahar? Shark Tank India’s New Shark- Know All About Him

Shark Tank India one of the most popular reality shows on Indian Television will witness a new judge or shark in the upcoming episode. Who is also the co-founder and CEO of Happilo. This year Ashneer Grover was replaced by new shark Amit Jain who is the CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho group, InsuranceDekho.com. Rahul Dua is the host of season 2, he replaced Ranvijay Singha. Shark Tank India season 2 is currently airing on Sony and streaming on SonyLiv. The platform has now announced a digital-only episode - Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 – which will soon stream on SonyLiv. The episode will feature Nahar as one of the sharks.

Who is Vikas D Nahar?

The company provides customers with options for nutritious snacks. He comes from a farming family that grew pepper and coffee, which gave him a predisposition to entrepreneurship. In 2005, he graduated from Bangalore University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Application and started working for the Jain Group.

He took a break to do his MBA from Symbiosis International University, following which Nahar joined Satvikk Speciality Foods as the Managing Director. In many ways, his experiences at Satvikk helped him establish Happilo as here, he helped the company expand the product line to around 40 varieties of dry fruits, 100 varieties of chocolates, and 60 varieties of spices. According to reports his company Happilo, is an industry leader with a revenue run-rate of Rs 500 crore. The company today has a stronghold in e-commerce and retail stores across the country. The brand began with an initial capital of just Rs 10,000 and only two team members. Today, Happilo is an industry leader with a revenue run-rate of Rs 500 crore.

Shark Tank India Concept

It is an entrepreneurial reality show the concept is simple, contestants pitch their start-ups and businesses to successful businesspeople, or "sharks," to secure their support and mentorship for their projects. The first season, which broadcasted in 2021–2022, was a big hit. The second season is currently being aired on Sony Tv. Vikas Nahar will join Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boat, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, and Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).