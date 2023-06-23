Who Is Warren Buffett, The Investor Masetro Who Donated 380 Thousand Crore To 5 Charities Today

New Delhi: The popular billionaire investor Warren Buffett donated the shares of Berkshire Hathaway worth $4.64 billion in five charities including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, bringing his total give-up of stocks to more than $51 billion.

The donation is the part of Buffett’s annual disposal of its stocks from his investing firm Berkshire Hathaway. This was his largest annual donation that consisted of about 13.7 million of Berkshire’s class B shares.

Who Is Warren Buffett?

The 92-year-old Warren Buffett is a famous investor giant who is known for his skillful and opportunistic trading. His firm Berkway Hathaway has had stocks in major Wall Street companies ranging from big tech giants to emerging ones.

Buffett currently stands at the sixth position in the world’s richest people list with accruing the massive wealth of $117.3 B, as per Forbes’ ranking. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hataway. He is popularly known as ‘Oracle of Omaha’ because of his investing skills.

He has promised to donate over 99% of his wealth. In order to fulfill that promise, he has so far donated about $51 billion worth of stocks, mostly to the Gates foundation and his Kids’ foundation.

Interestingly, he had acquired most of his wealth after 51 years of his age by investing in Wall street.

How Much Shares Given To Which Organisation?

The large chunk of his recent annual donation is going to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is expected to receive over 10.45 million shares, accumulating around $39 billion the total shares of Berkshire stock overall.

Along with that, he is also donating 1.05 million shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

Gates And Buffett Friendship

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hataway CEO Warren Buffett are good friends. The duo can be seen together spending time together when they aren’t busy. Buffett donated a major proportion of his stocks of Berkshire Hathaway to Bill Gates and his former wife collaboration foundation known as ‘Bill and Melinda Gates foundation’, which aims at eradication of hunger, poverty, disease, and inequity across the world.