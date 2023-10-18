Woman In Zomato Delivery Agent’s Dress Riding A Sports Bike Goes Viral, CEO Deepinder Goyal Responds

New Delhi: Lots of videos recently have been circulating on social media platforms where a woman belonged to Indore was seen riding a sports bike while wearing the dress of Zomato executive. It has garnered a lot of attention among netizens with some accounts call it food delivery company’s new marketing gimmick to attract eyeballs.

As the post claiming Zomato woman as a model for a marketing stunt thought by Indore Zomato marketing head has gone viral, CEO Deepinder Goyal took X (former Twitter) platform to refute the claim.

Earlier, the post said “Indore Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening.”

Deepinder Goyal confirmed that they “had absolutely nothing to do with that”. He said they didn’t endorse helmet-less biking and didn’t have an “Indore Marketing Head”.

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 17, 2023

“This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand,” he added in the post.

“Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic.”