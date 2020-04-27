Yes Bank scam: DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan remanded to CBI custody till April 29

New Delhi: DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, who were arrested in a case of bribery against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, were on Monday (April 27) remanded to CBI custody till April 29. The two were produced before the Special CBI Court at Mumbai after which they were remanded to the custody.

In the meantime, an investigating team of CBI left from Delhi and is expected to reach Mumbai by Monday evening, to interrogate Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The brother-duo, accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and out on bail since February 21, was detained in Mahabaleshwar on April 26 and were brought to Mumbai.

They were named as accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to swindling of money by Kapoor and others. A CBI official told PTI that Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were absconding since the beginning of the investigation and evaded joining the investigation. He added that the agency had procured non-bailable warrants against them from the court on March 17 yet they did not appear before the CBI or the court.

The Wadhawan brothers, along with 21 other family members, had gone from Khandala hill station in Pune to the cool climes of Mahabaleshwar in Satara at the height of the lockdown on April 9, sparking a huge political controversy. The official said they were taken to a quarantine facility in Panchgani by the district administration. He said The CBI had written to the Satara district administration to not release the duo without a No Objection Certificate from it