ZEE5 and Dialog announce a strategic partnership to bring the largest bouquet of premium regional content to Sri Lanka

ZEE5, the largest digital entertainment platform for language content announced its very first international partnership in the SAARC region with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider. The partnership will provide Dialog ViU app users with over 100,000 hours of premium regional content. Dialog ViU customers will be able to subscribe at a charge of LKR 350 per month to access one of the region's best content libraries.

Dialog customers will be able to access ZEE5 Originals like Karenjit Kaur, Zero Kms as well as recent crime thrillers Rangbaaz and Abhay, scintillating Bollywood hits like Veere Di Wedding and Toilet; an extensive Tamil content library including top shows like Sembaruthi, Poove Poochoodava and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, ZEE5 Tamil Originals including Kallachirippu, America Mapillai and D7 as well as recent blockbusters like Mersal.

Speaking about the association, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer- ZEE5 Global said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dialog Axiata for our launch in Sri Lanka. With over 1,00,000 hours of content across multiple genres and 12 languages, Dialog's subscribers now have access to the largest library of Indian content that's available in one single destination. Sri Lanka is rapidly developing into an exciting market for entertainment content, and we look forward to jointly exploring this opportunity with Dialog Axiata."

Commenting on the partnership, Mangala Hettiarachchi, Senior General Manager - Global and Content Services, Dialog Axiata PLC said, "We are extremely proud to have partnered with ZEE5 so soon into their international launch. This affiliation strengthens the content portfolio offered by Dialog ViU by opening one of the region's best content libraries to our customers. Dialog customers can now watch the best content on the best video network in Sri Lanka at any time, from anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen without commercials."

ZEE5 offers over 1,00,000 hours of Indian TV Shows, Movies, Videos etc. across 12 languages to South Asians across the globe. ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, www.ZEE5.com and on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV.