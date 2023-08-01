trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643256
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares His Fitness Journey Of Losing 15 Kg Weight In 4 Years, See Pic

The Chief Fitness Officer will closely work with all Zomans (people who work in Zomato at senior level) in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living. The new CFO will work with  an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing cousellors.

Aug 01, 2023

New Delhi: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took Twitter to share his fitness journey of losing his weight in four years. He shared the collage of his images of 2019 and 2023 in which he is being seen lean and healthy. He cited he had started treating his health as an equal priority to his work in 2019. He added that he just maintained consistency, nothing extreme form.

Goyal shared his journey on the announcement of hiring of a new member for a new post – CFO (Chief Fitness Officer. It marked the paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team. New CFO is Anmol Gupta that is going “to transform the way people think about work”.

“I am looking forward to working with him to transform the way people think about work. Going forward, we are going to invest heartily behind wellbeing of our employees, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners. Today is, like always, just Day 1,” Deepinder Goyal wrote in his post.


What will be the job of CFO?

Moreover, the trainers will help in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more – to cater to beginners as well as pros. 

Nutritionists will chart out personalised meal plans for Zomans to track macro and micronutrient intake. Personally, I feel a good diet is 80% of the work in one’s fitness journey.

