Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758013
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Zomato May Buy Paytm's Movie Ticketing Business: Reports

Zomato has invested Rs 300 crore in its quick commerce arm, Blinkit, as this segment is projected to surpass its core food delivery business.

|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 08:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zomato May Buy Paytm's Movie Ticketing Business: Reports File Photo

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato is in advanced discussions to buy Paytm's movie ticketing and events business, according to multiple reports. This move aligns with Zomato's plan to expand its 'going out' offerings. The potential deal could value Paytm's vertical at around Rs 1,500 crore, as per reports. Zomato or Paytm were yet to comment on the reports.

If finalised, this acquisition would be Zomato's second-largest purchase, following its acquisition of quick commerce platform Blinkit in 2021, which was an all-stock deal worth Rs 4,447 crore. Meanwhile, Zomato has invested Rs 300 crore in its quick commerce arm, Blinkit, as this segment is projected to surpass its core food delivery business.

The board of the company has approved the investment of Rs 300 crore in Blinkit Commerce, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies accessed via TheKredible. Additionally, Zomato will also invest Rs 100 crore in Zomato Entertainment, its events arm, which specialises in curating and selling tickets for concerts, parties, and festivals.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools