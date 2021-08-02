हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zomato Pro Plus memberships

Zomato unveils Pro Plus, will offer ‘Unlimited Free Deliveries’

Those who have Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders, will see an upgraded version to Zomato Pro Plus automatically whereas the normal users will be asked to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app.

Zomato unveils Pro Plus, will offer ‘Unlimited Free Deliveries’

Food delivery giant Zomato which saw an IPO with much fanfare has now announced that it is launching Zomato Pro Plus membership for select users from August 2 at 6 pm. 

Similar to Amazon Prime, the company will send "Unlimited Free Deliveries" for its 1.8 million Pro members which basically means that these users will see a service that will waive of surge fee and distance fee for the select users.

Taking to Twitter, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announced this service and urged users to get the Zomato Pro Plus membership. This will be sent to the select few members via an invite and then users will be asked to check whether they are eligible or not. Those who have Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will see an upgraded version to Zomato Pro Plus automatically whereas the normal users will be asked to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app.

"One of the most requested features from our customers has been "Unlimited Free Deliveries." So, in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for selected customers," Goyal tweeted.

Zomato Pro comes with a plan for Rs 200 for 90 days and it further includes up to 30% extra off on food deliveries, up to 40% off each dining experience, more than 25,000 restaurants to choose from, and faster delivery. Now with Zomato pro plus, only a few selected customers will avail of unlimited free deliveries with no surcharge and distance fee. The Pro Plus membership will be available in 41 cities across India where Zomato offers its Pro subscription.

This development comes after facing stiff competition from Swiggy and Amazon in the online delivery space and Zomato and Swiggy are both upgrading themselves by entering into the groceries segment. 

