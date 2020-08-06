1st Test Day 2: England reduced to 92/4 in first-innings against Pakistan at stumps

England were reduced to 92 for four in their first-innings against Pakistan at stumps on the second day of the opening Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Thursday.

At stumps, Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 15 and 46

In reply to Pakistan's first-inning score 326, England lost Rory Burns (4) as early as in the very first over after being caught by Shaheen Shah Afridi leg before wicket on the fourth delivery.

Dom Sibley then followed Burns to the pavilion after being trapped leg before wicket by Mohammad Abbas for eight in the fourth over.

Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root also failed to contribute much to their side's innings and departed cheaply for duck and 14 runs, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their first-innings at 139 for two, with Babar Azam and opener Shan Masood batting at the crease.

Azam, who came up with a solid batting performance on Day 1, failed to stay long at the crease on Thursday and went back to pavilion for 69 after being caught on a James Anderson delivery.

While wickets kept falling at regular interval after Azam's departure, Shadab Khan was the only other player to provide some assistance to Shan Masood from the other end by notching up 76-ball 46.

Masood led from the front for Pakistan as he smashed a blistering knock of 156 runs, including 18 boundaries and two sixes, to single-handedly guide his side to a score of 326.

For England, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer bagged three wickets each, while Chris Woakes took two wickets.

James Anderson and Dom Bess also chipped in with a wicket each for the hosts in Pakistan's first-innings.