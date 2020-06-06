2019 Cricket World Cup rewind: Australia held nerves to clinch win over West Indies

On this day last year, defending champions Australia held their nerve to seal a narrow 15-run win over West Indies at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at Trent Bridge.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the ICC shared the highlights of the game and informed its followers that Steve Smith's 73 and Shai Hope's 68 were among the notable performances of the match.

"#OnThisDay last year, Australia held their nerve to clinch a 15-run win against West Indies in #CWC19," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first during that match of the showpiece event.

Swashbuckling openers David Warner and Aaron Finch failed to click with the bat and were dismissed cheaply for three and six runs, respectively.

Subsequently, first-drop Usman Khawaja too dismissed after scoring just 19-ball 13 runs.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith then not only smashed a crucial calm and composed knock of 73 runs off 103 balls but also shared a 102-run stand with Nathan Coulter-Nile (92) to help Australia post a respectable total of 288 runs before being bundled out.

Alex Carey (45) was another notable contributor for Australia.

For West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite bagged three wickets, while Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell bagged two wickets each.Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Mitchell Starc served as tormentor-in-chief for Australia with his figures of five for 46. Pat Cummins also claimed two wickets, while Adam Zampa took a wicket as Australia restricted West Indies to a score of 273 runs in the stipulated 50 overs.

Shai Hope (68 off 105 balls), Nicholas Pooran (40 off 36 balls) and captain Jason Holder (51 off 57 balls) had managed to brought West Indies close to victory before Australia held their nerves to seal victory from jaws of defeat.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with the bat.

Australia made it to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup before slumping to eight-wicket defeat at the hands of ultimate winners England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

West Indies, on the other hand, bowed out in the group stage of the showpiece event after making a ninth-place finish with just two wins out of nine games.