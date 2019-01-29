2nd ODI: Indian women's team beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to clinch series

Smriti Mandhana struck an unbeaten knock of 90 runs while skipper Mithali Raj well-supported her as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI to clinch the three-match series with a game to spare at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Chasing a lowly target of 161 runs to win, India made a poor start as they lost opener Jemimah Rodrigues and first drop Deepti Sharma cheaply for a duck and eight runs, respectively.

However, Rodrigues's opening partner Mandhana joined forces with Mithali Raj (63) and the duo not only smashed blistering half-centuries but also stitched an unbeaten partnership of 151 runs to help India cross the mark in just 35.2 overs.

Earlier, the New Zealand batters failed to counter India's bowling attack and fell in quick successions to eventually bundle out for 161 runs after the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Skipper Amy Satterthwaite had emerged as the only shining light for New Zealand as she finished with 71 runs.

For India, Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with brilliant figures of three for 23, followed by Ekta Bisht's two for 14.

While Deepti and Poonam Yadav bagged two wickets each, Shikha Pandey also chipped in with a wicket.

The Women in Blue, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, will now play a dead-rubber clash against New Zealand on February 1 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.