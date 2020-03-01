हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand

2nd Test: Didn't even realise when I took catch to dismiss Neil Wagner, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch was the highlight on day two of the second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Sunday as India bowled New Zealand out for 235 in their first innings.

2nd Test: Didn&#039;t even realise when I took catch to dismiss Neil Wagner, says Ravindra Jadeja
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Christchurch: Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch was the highlight on day two of the second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Sunday as India bowled New Zealand out for 235 in their first innings.

After being reduced to 142/5 at lunch, Kiwi pacers Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) shared a 51-run stand for the ninth wicket before Jadeja took a stunning catch at deep square leg, leaping high and plucking the ball out of thin air showing extraordinary reflexes to get rid of Wagner.

The allrounder was immediately surrounded by his teammates as all of them basked in his fielding brilliance. The effort left Wagner flabbergasted too. At tea, Jadeja said he was expecting Neil Wagner to score heavily in the square leg region, but never thought the ball would come at that pace.

"I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn't expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again," he said.

Mohammed Shami took four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) also doing well with the ball to tame New Zealand's wagging tail after they had threatened to punish India at one stage with Jamieson looking particularly impressive.

At stumps of Day 2, India were reduced to 90/6, maintaining a lead of 97 runs against New Zealand with Hanuma Vihari (4) and Rishabh Pant (1) batting at the crease.

Earlier on Day 1, Indian batsmen played some reckless shots to get bowled out for 242.
 

Tags:
India vs New ZealandRavindra JadejaNeil WagnerCricket
Next
Story

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia are under no more pressure to face New Zealand, says Meg Lanning

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day