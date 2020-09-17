3rd ODI: Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell shine as Australia clinch 2-1 series win over England

Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell showcased brilliant performance with the bat as Australia swept aside England by three wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

With the win, the visitors have now clinched the ODI series 2-1 against England.

England won the toss and opted to bat first during the final match of the Australia tour of United Kingdom.

The hosts lost opener Jason Roy and third drop Joe Root for duck off Mitchell Starc's deliveries.

However, Roy's opening patner Jonny Bairstow came up with solid batting performance as he not only smashed a blistering knock of 126-ball 112 but also stitched a crucial 114-run stand with Sam Billings (57) to help England post 302 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

Besides them, Chris Woakes was other notable contributor for the hosts with an unbeaten knock of 39-ball 53.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa bagged three wickets each, while Pat Cummins also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, the Aaron Finch-led side were reduced to five wickets inside 73 runs before Alex Carey (106) and Glenn Maxwell (108) not only pulled back a century each but also brought up a mammoth partnership of 212 runs for the sixth wicket to help Australia chase down the target with two balls to spare.

Chris Woakes and Joe Root claimed two wickets each, while Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid added a wicket each in their account.

Maxwell was declared 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning performance with the bat.

Brief scores: England 302/7 (Jonny Bairstow 112, Sam Billings 57; Adam Zampa 3/51) lose to Australia 305/7 (Glenn Maxwell 108, Alex Carey 106; Chris Woakes 2/46) by three wickets.