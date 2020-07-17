3TC Solidarity Cup: Reeza Hendricks replaces Heinrich Klaasen as Kingfishers' captain

Batsman Reeza Hendricks will lead the Kingfishers in the Cricket South Africa's first-of-its-kind 3TeamCricket (3TC) competition, which will take place on July 18 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Pace spearhed Kagiso Rabada was originally slated to lead the Kingfishers in the Solidarity Cup competition, but he had recently pulled out of the event following the death of his immediate family member.

Following his withdrawal, South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen was named to lead the side.

However, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has now confirmed that Hendricks has replaced Klaasen as the captain of the Kingfishers for the inaugural 3TeamCricket event.

"The decision came after organisers recognised and acknowledged the importance to walk the talk in matters of transformation and taking the lead from Cricket South Africa's own policies and firm stance and support of the Black Lives Matter movement," Sport24 quoted the CSA as saying.

It is to be noted that the Black Lives Movement gained traction in South Africa after pacer Lungi Ngidi stated last week that he would take the matter into the dressing room of Proteas.

"It is important to stand by our convictions and to set the right example in everything we do. Cricket South Africa stands for equal opportunity and showcasing our country's talent and its diversity,"CSA Acting CEO, Dr Jacques Faul said.

The 3TeamCricket (3TC) competition, which was initially scheduled to take place on June 27 but was postponed after it failed to get clearance from the government, will mark the resumption of cricket in the country after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus.

A total of 24 South African cricketers will be split into three teams and they will play in two halves of 18 overs each in one match.

Each team will get a chance to bat for one innings of 12 overs, which will also be split into two 6-over periods--each of which will be bowled by a different opponent.

The starting positions will be find out by a draw. While each team will rotate from batting to bowling in the first half, the teams will bat in order of highest score in the second half of the match.

The team, who manages to notch up most runs, will clinch gold. Meanwhile, the second and third side will settle for silver and bronze, respectively.

The three squads for 3TC Solidarity Cup are as follows:

Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana

Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.