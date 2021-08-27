हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Netherlands cricket

7 wickets in 4 overs: THIS Netherlands pacer sets new world record in T20Is

Netherlands pacer Frederique Overdijk became the first cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I match.

7 wickets in 4 overs: THIS Netherlands pacer sets new world record in T20Is
Netherlands pacer Frederique Overdijk (Twitter/KNCBcricket)

Cartagena: Netherlands pacer Frederique Overdijk became the first cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I match. On Thursday, Frederique bagged seven wickets in her four overs and conceded just three runs to restrict France to 33 runs in 17.5 overs in the women`s T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers at the La Manga Club Ground in Cartagena, Spain.

Netherlands then cruised to a nine-wicket victory in 3.4 overs. Frederique had six bowled dismissals and one lbw in her four overs.

Out of the four overs, two were maidens. It was the first time any bowler, male or female, had taken a seven-wicket haul in T20Is. Frederique went past the previous record held by Nepal`s Anjali Chand, who scalped six wickets for zero runs against the Maldives in 2019. 

Brief scores: France 33 in 17.3 overs (Poppy McGeown 8, Frederique Overdijk 7/3, Eva Lynch 1/3) lost to the Netherlands 33/1 in 3.4 overs (Robine Rijke 21 not out, Babette de Leede 10, Thea Graham 1/11) by nine wickets.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Netherlands cricket
Next
Story

India vs England LIVE score streaming 3rd Test: England all-out for 432, lead by 354 runs

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Nigerian gunmen free dozens of kidnapped seminary pupils: Teacher