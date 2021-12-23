Aaron Finch joins 10,000 club in T20 cricket, 6th member after Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik

Australia’s T20 skipper Aaron Finch became the 6th batsman ever to complete 10,000 runs in this this format and now has 10,048 runs in 327 innings. Finch is just short of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli’s record of 10,204 in 307.

The right-handed batter achieved this record en route to scoring 68 off 43 balls against Perth Scorchers with five sixes and four fours for the Melbourne Renegades. The Renegades, however, failed to post a win as Mitchell Marsh’s 53-ball 86 set up a 21-run win for the Scorchers.

Finch, playing his first match in BBL-11, smashed five sixes including several that landed in the second tier of the stadium, as he and Nic Maddinson put on 130 for the second wicket, the highest ever partnership for the Renegades, surpassing Finch and Brad Hodge’s 126 in BBL-1.

Some names here! Aaron Finch's knock for the @RenegadesBBL last night scored him an exclusive spot in the 10k T20 runs club pic.twitter.com/zb7DEqpt74 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 22, 2021

‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle leads the way in the run-scoring charts in the T20 format with 14,321 runs in 445 innings followed by fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard in the second spot with 11,326 runs in 508 innings. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is in third position with 11,274 runs in 426 innings while Finch’s Australian teammate David Warner is fourth with 10,308 runs in 312 innings.

The 35-year-old Australian opener has eight hundreds in his career in T20 cricket including a career-best 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe back in 2018. Finch has also scored 156 off 70 balls in a T20 international against England in Southampton in 2013.

