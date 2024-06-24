Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag Get Maiden India Call-Ups For T20I Series Against Zimbabwe, Shubman Gill Named Captain

The Men's Selection Committee on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe for the five-match T20I series, starting July 6. Opener Shubman Gill has been named as the captain for the tour and will lead a new-look India side for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in early July following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"India will visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a 5-match T20I series against the hosts," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official statement.

After the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 concludes on Saturday, India's focus will shift to a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club.

The squad for this series includes only two players from the main T20 World Cup team: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. The rest of the players from the World Cup squad have been given a break.

Joining the team are Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed, who were part of the reserve list for the World Cup. Additionally, several promising young talents who have excelled in the Indian Premier League and domestic competitions over the past year have been selected for multiple call-ups to represent India in this series.

Aside from the familiar international names, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande received maiden call-ups on the back of their impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 seasons. The team boasts two spin options in Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar.

Mukesh Kumar, Avesh, Deshpande, and Khaleel front a potent pace attack. Nitish Reddy is another pace-bowling all-rounder who has been fast-tracked; his stellar season with Sunrisers Hyderabad attracted heads.

Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson, who haven't played in a T20 World Cup match yet, will compete for a spot in the starting lineup. The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club and the second will be held at the same venue the next day. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at Harare Sports Club.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: duhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande. (With ANI Inputs)