AFG VS SA Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live In India

The Afghanistan team commenced the three-match ODI series with a victory in Sharjah on Wednesday and they will look to clinch the series by winning the second ODI also on Friday against South Africa. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Allah Ghazanfar provided a solid start in the first game of the series and the Proteas will not take them lightly when they meet on Friday.

Under the leadership of Aiden Markram, the South African side will look to make a comeback with a win. South Africa’s full-time skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the first ODI due to an illness and is expected to return for the second ODI on Friday.

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming Details:

When is the AFG vs SA 2nd ODI taking place?

The second Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI will take place on September 20, Friday at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the AFG vs SA 2nd ODI match be played?

The second ODI match between Afghanistan and South Africa will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

How to watch AFG vs SA 2nd ODI live in India?

There is no official confirmation on any telecast partner for the AFG vs SA ODI series.

Where to watch the AFG vs SA 2nd ODI in India?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.