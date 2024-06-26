AFG vs SA Semi Final T20 World Cup 2024: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Afghanistan vs South Afria, Trinidad, 6 AM IST, June 27

T20 World Cup 2024: The knockout debutants, Afghanistan (AFG), are set to face South Africa (SA), a team historically deemed ‘unlucky’ in knockout stages. The winner between Afghanistan and South Africa will become a new finalist in the all-time history of the T20 and ODI World Cups. Afghanistan is coming off a thrilling 8-run victory in their last Super 8 game against Bangladesh, securing their semi-final spot by successfully defending a revised target of 114.

Meanwhile, the Proteas secured a 3-wicket win against hosts West Indies in their final Super 8 match. This marks Afghanistan's first-ever appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-finals since the tournament began 17 years ago in 2007. South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, has been unbeaten in the current edition, with four consecutive wins in the group stage followed by three successive victories in the Super 8 stage.

SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Match Details

Match: SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final 1

Date: 27 June, 2024 (Thursday)

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

SA vs AFG T20 WC Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton De Cock (C)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks,

Allrounders: Gulbadin Naib, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC), Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

AFG vs SA T20 WC: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is renowned as a pacers' paradise. Teams that have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss have won all the matches played here. Over the past two years, the winning percentage for teams bowling first at this venue has been an impressive 80%.

AFG vs SA, Tarouba: Weather Report

The temperature will range between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. Although rain is forecasted for the afternoon, the weather is expected to be clear during the match time. We'll likely get to see a full 40 over contest.

SA vs AFG T20 WC: Head To Head Stats

South Africa holds the advantage, having won both previous matches between the two teams.

AFG vs SA T20 WC Full Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq