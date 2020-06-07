Afghanistan cricketers to begin month-long training camp from Monday

In a first step towards returning to action after cricket was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, a 22-member squad of Afghanistan players will begin a month-long training camp at the Kabul Cricket Stadium from Monday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that the aim of the camp will be to strengthen the batting, bowling and overall performance of the players as part of their preparations ahead of the upcoming events.

The ACB added that the training camp will take place while adhering to all the relevant health guidelines listed down by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the ICC and the ministry of public health of Afghanistan in order to avoid further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) too took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Afghanistan are set to resume training in Kabul.

"Afghanistan are set to resume training.A 22-man squad will take part in a month-long training camp in Kabul!," the ICC wrote.

Earlier, the ACB held a meeting via video conferencing chaired by board chairman Farhan Yusufzai for players and other relevant officials in order educate them about the health guidelines which is to be maintained during the training.

Afghanistan are slated to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia this year. However, the October 18-November 15 event is currently under doubts due to coronavirus pandemic.

The full 22-member squad for the training camp is as follows:

Asghar Afghan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrathullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omerzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Sayed Shirzad, Darwish Rasooli, Zahir Khan Paktin, Farid Malik, Hamza Hotak and Sharafudin Ashraf.