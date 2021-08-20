Afghanistan Taliban crisis: Cricket board to host expanded Afghan T20 league in September

Amid all the turmoil Afghanistan witnessed this month as Taliban took over the country, cricket in Kabul is likely to proceed unhindered with the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) Shpageeza Cricket League, a domestic T20 tournament, set to be held in a more expanded form from September 10 to 25 at the Kabul Cricket Stadium. Two more teams have been added to the roster bringing the number of franchises to eight. This will be the eighth edition of the league.

The ownership rights for all the eight franchises were sold on Thursday at a ceremony held at ACB head office in Kabul. The eight franchises are Hindukush Stars, Pamir Zalmiyan. Speenghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles, Amo Sharks, Bost Defenders, Band-e Amir Dragons, Mis-e Ainak Knights. Hindukush Stars and Pamir almiyan are the new entrants in the league.

Hindukush Stars and Pamir Zalmiyan franchises inducted into the #Shpageeza Cricket League as, for the first time in its history, the League will have 8 teams instead of six. The ownership rights were sold today amid a ceremony held at ACB. More: https://t.co/tQPZzxNqmq#SCL2021 pic.twitter.com/VizqhxJXdc — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 19, 2021

“This time round, SCL will provide audiences and fans with a new experience. It will also be great financially for players,” said Hamid Shinwari, the Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a statement.

Shinwari called the role of business community vital in cricket’s further development in the country. On behalf of franchise owners, Band-e Amir Dragons’ franchise owner Anwar Mukhles expressed his thanks to ACB and said, “I would like to thank all franchise owners who will ensure that people in Afghanistan will enjoy the game of cricket amid recent events unfolding in the country. Our national players will play in their own country and will also entertain their fans here.”

(with IANS inputs)