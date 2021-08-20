हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan Taliban crisis

Afghanistan Taliban crisis: Cricket board to host expanded Afghan T20 league in September

The eight franchises are Hindukush Stars, Pamir Zalmiyan. Speenghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles, Amo Sharks, Bost Defenders, Band-e Amir Dragons, Mis-e Ainak Knights. Hindukush Stars and Pamir almiyan are the new entrants in the league.

Afghanistan Taliban crisis: Cricket board to host expanded Afghan T20 league in September
Afghanistan T20 league will be held from September with two new franchises, the cricket board announced. (Source: Twitter)

Amid all the turmoil Afghanistan witnessed this month as Taliban took over the country, cricket in Kabul is likely to proceed unhindered with the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) Shpageeza Cricket League, a domestic T20 tournament, set to be held in a more expanded form from September 10 to 25 at the Kabul Cricket Stadium. Two more teams have been added to the roster bringing the number of franchises to eight. This will be the eighth edition of the league.

The ownership rights for all the eight franchises were sold on Thursday at a ceremony held at ACB head office in Kabul. The eight franchises are Hindukush Stars, Pamir Zalmiyan. Speenghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles, Amo Sharks, Bost Defenders, Band-e Amir Dragons, Mis-e Ainak Knights. Hindukush Stars and Pamir almiyan are the new entrants in the league.

“This time round, SCL will provide audiences and fans with a new experience. It will also be great financially for players,” said Hamid Shinwari, the Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a statement.

Shinwari called the role of business community vital in cricket’s further development in the country. On behalf of franchise owners, Band-e Amir Dragons’ franchise owner Anwar Mukhles expressed his thanks to ACB and said, “I would like to thank all franchise owners who will ensure that people in Afghanistan will enjoy the game of cricket amid recent events unfolding in the country. Our national players will play in their own country and will also entertain their fans here.”

(with IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan Taliban crisisShpageeza Cricket League
Next
Story

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s yet another new look sends social media on a spin

Must Watch

PT5M38S

UNSC Meet on Terrorism: Some countries are helping terrorist organizations, says S Jaishankar