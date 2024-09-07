Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch The One-Off Test In India, Tickets & More Details

Afghanistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns with each other in a one-off test, scheduled to be held in Greater Noida, India. The Afghan team will be entering the field without the services of Rashid Khan as he is recuperating from a back injury. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghanistan team while veteran bowler Tim Southee will lead New Zealand. The upcoming one-off Test match will be the first-ever Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand, set to be played at Afghanistan's adopted home ground in Greater Noida.

Live streaming details:

When will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test be held?

AFG vs NZ one-off Test match will be held on September 9 (Monday).

Where will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test be played?

AFG vs NZ one-off Test match will be played at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

What time will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test take place?

AFG vs NZ one-off Test match will take place at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How fans in India can livestream Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test?

The Indian fans can livestream Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test on the FanCode app and website.

How to book the tickets for the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test?

Fans can watch the AFG vs NZ test for free. They will have to make a registration. Ticket counters will also be stationed at various locations throughout Noida and Greater Noida.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Shams Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Khalil Ahmad.