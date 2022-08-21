With Shaheen Shah Afridi missing out of the Asia Cup 2022 squad, Pakistan are yet to name a replacement for the ace pacer. Shaheen has a troubled knee and won't get fit by the time Pakistan play their first match vs India in Asia Cup on August 28. The contenders who can replace him in the squad are a plenty including Hasan Ali, Zaman Khan and Mir Hamza. However, their selection for the India game is not certain as Pakistan still have plenty of options available in the current squad.

Pakistan will certainly open with the tried and tested opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The duo has been successful for Pakistan and who can forget their opening stand vs India at the T20 World Cup 2022 when they chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand. Fakhar Zaman should bat at No 3 followed by youngster Haider Ali and then the power-hitting duo of Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed will follow. Shadab Khan will easily get into the XI and Pakistan could also go with Mohammad Nawaz as the second spinner, with pace bowling duties shared between Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Shaheen is not there but India cannot take a sigh of relief yet. They need to watch out for Naseem Shah, who has developed a knack of picking wickets in his first over, just like the left-arm pace, who was destructive vs India at the World Cup last year. Naseem has done the same twice during the Netherlands vs Pakistan ODIs and could be a game-changer in the India vs Pakistan contest as well.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah