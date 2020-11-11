After IPL 2020 festivities, what’s in store for cricket fans? Know here!

After 60 enthralling games spread over 56 long days, the cricketing carnival which is IPL 2020 finally came to an end. Even though it took place in the UAE this time around and that without the fans – the excitement didn’t dwindle down one bit. Several records were broken amidst a countless number of nail biters that left the cricket fanatics craving for more.

After it’s conclusion, we look at some of the major cricketing action that is in store for the fans and especially the Indians.

The cricket palate is full for the next couple of months as India’s much anticipated tour of Australia begins from November 27. India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests against the Aussies.

The three ODI’s will take place first between November 27 and December 2. The T20I series will be played between December 4 and December 8. Then, after a few days break, the most awaited Test series will begin – the first Test to begin from December 17 in Adelaide. The fourth and final Test will be played between January 15 to 19 in Brisbane.

Taking about the other teams, England’s limited Overs tour of South Africa also begins on November 27. The two sides will play three T20I’s followed by as many ODI’s.

The West Indies cricket team will also begin their tour of New Zealand from November 27 with three T20I’s and two Tests.

Immediately following the conclusion of their series against West Indies, New Zealand will then host Pakistan from December 18. New Zealand and Pakistan will first play three T20I’s followed by two Test matches.

Thus, there’s no dearth of cricketing action right up until the end of January with several different series beginning from November 27 but India’s full fledged tour of Australia remains the highlight of them all.