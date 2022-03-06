Indian women's team win hearts by playing with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's baby - SEE PIC

Indian women's team thrashed Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening contest at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

India had prevailed in all 10 previous one-day matches between the two, but Bismah Maroof`s team threatened to pull off an upset when they reduced Mithali Raj`s side to 114-6 in the 34th over.

Opener Smriti Mandhana made 52 but it was counter-attacking knocks from lower-order batters Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana, who made unbeaten 53, that helped India to a decent total of 244-7.

Indian seamers kept it tight upfront and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4-31) wrecked the middle order as Pakistan were bundled out for 137 with seven overs remaining in their innings.

After the match, the Indian players walked up to the Pakistani dressing room to meet the baby of Pakistan captain Bisbah Maroof.

Bismah is travelling with her six-month baby girl Fatima.

The Indian players not only played with her but also posed for a picture with her as she rested in arms of her mother.

Take a look at the picture and videos:

if only women ruled the world_ pic.twitter.com/RfD6kfilwh — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor's Version) (@cricketpun_duh) March 6, 2022

Indian national women's cricket team member Ekta Bisht plays with the baby of Pakistan team captain Bisma Maroof at the ongoing women's World Cup in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/Bz0p7hoIEP — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 6, 2022

Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan __ #CWC22 _ @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

In an interview to tbsnews.net, Bismah had mentioned, "A child needs the mother. If I had to continue my career, the question would have been - where would my kid go? And if I'm on the field, who will take care of the kid? Hiring a nanny and taking her along everywhere is expensive, and as women cricketers, we don't earn as much to afford such luxuries. Our contracts help us survive and make a living, but without a parental policy, it would've become difficult to continue playing with a child around."