Ahead of IND vs ENG, Suryakumar Yadav gains BIG on ICC batting rankings, huge jump for Arshdeep Singh

Team India will take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10) at the beautiful Adelaide Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led India will be under huge pressure ahead of the game as they look to continue their campaign for the second T20 world title. India have not win a ICC tournament since 2013 and they will look to beat England and book their spot in the semis. Ahead of the big match vs England, good news has come in for star vatter Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Arshdeep Singh. Suryakumar consolidated his top spot in the batting chart, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh climbed to a career-best 23rd position among bowlers in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

Surya is in terrific form at the World Cup. He has smashed 225 in the five matches in this World Cup so far. He has made these many runs almost at a strike rate of 200 which really reflects on his form. He achieved a career-high rating of 869 points to continue as the number one batter in the format. In India's last group match, Yadav blasted a 25-ball 61 as he added six points in the weekly rankings update to go 39 points clear of second-placed Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan. In the bowling chart, making a quiet progress in Australia with his timely breakthroughs, Arshdeep has gained four slots to go to 23rd place, one behind his Pakistani counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Team India will be banking on Surya and Arshdeep to come good against England in the semifinal on Thursday. They are men in form from India's perspective. Needless to say, England will be coming into the contest prepared with a plan to bring down Suryakumar in the semifinal. It will be exciting to see how he goes against the pace of Mark Wood and Co.