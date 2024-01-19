trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711578
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Ahead Of India vs England 1st Test, Ollie Robinson Says THIS About Virat Kohli, 'He's Got A Big Ego...'

As Robinson steps into the shoes of the retired Stuart Broad, he acknowledges the responsibility but adopts a mature mindset.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ahead Of India vs England 1st Test, Ollie Robinson Says THIS About Virat Kohli, 'He's Got A Big Ego...'

As the much-anticipated IND vs ENG Test series approaches, English pace spearhead Ollie Robinson is gearing up for a challenging face-off against Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli. Robinson, who emerged as England's standout bowler in the previous bilateral series, is diligently working on emulating the seamless seam positioning of India's Mohammad Shami. In this article, we delve into Robinson's preparations, insights from past encounters, and his strategy to capitalize on Kohli's perceived 'big ego.'

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka: All you need to know about Belarusian Tennis Star Who Has Set Australian Open 2024 On Fire - In Pics

Robinson's Preparation: Emulating Shami's Seam

Robinson acknowledges the prowess of Indian bowlers, particularly admiring Mohammad Shami's dead-straight seam. In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Robinson reveals his focus on replicating Shami's technique, considering him one of the best bowlers for India. The English pacer also draws inspiration from Ishant Sharma's successful stint in India, emphasizing the importance of adaptability on the subcontinent pitches.

Targeting Kohli's 'Big Ego'

Having dismissed Virat Kohli thrice during India's tour of England, Robinson sees Kohli's wicket as the ultimate prize. In a candid statement, he asserts, "You always want to play against the best players, don't you? And you always want to get the best players out. Kohli is one of those. He's got a big ego, and I think playing on that, especially in India, where he is going to want to dominate and score runs, playing on the fact we've had battles in the past, is exciting." This sets the stage for an intriguing battle between the two cricketing giants.

Assessing Indian Conditions: Mental Engagement Key

With the Test series commencing on January 25, England is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the Indian challenge. Robinson emphasizes the significance of mental engagement in assessing pitches and gleaning insights from practice nets. Adapting to the unique challenges posed by Indian conditions becomes paramount for Robinson, who looks forward to engaging his 'cricket-nuffy brain' in this different cricketing landscape.

Role in England's Pace Attack: A Maturing Approach

As Robinson steps into the shoes of the retired Stuart Broad, he acknowledges the responsibility but adopts a mature mindset. Reflecting on his role, he states, "I'm preparing like I'm playing another series and just going to do my best for England. Not looking too far ahead, not looking to be the leader of the attack or anything like that. Support Jimmy, support the spinners, and just support the team." This approach signals a more focused and team-oriented Robinson.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?