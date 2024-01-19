As the much-anticipated IND vs ENG Test series approaches, English pace spearhead Ollie Robinson is gearing up for a challenging face-off against Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli. Robinson, who emerged as England's standout bowler in the previous bilateral series, is diligently working on emulating the seamless seam positioning of India's Mohammad Shami. In this article, we delve into Robinson's preparations, insights from past encounters, and his strategy to capitalize on Kohli's perceived 'big ego.'

Robinson's Preparation: Emulating Shami's Seam

Robinson acknowledges the prowess of Indian bowlers, particularly admiring Mohammad Shami's dead-straight seam. In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Robinson reveals his focus on replicating Shami's technique, considering him one of the best bowlers for India. The English pacer also draws inspiration from Ishant Sharma's successful stint in India, emphasizing the importance of adaptability on the subcontinent pitches.

Targeting Kohli's 'Big Ego'

Having dismissed Virat Kohli thrice during India's tour of England, Robinson sees Kohli's wicket as the ultimate prize. In a candid statement, he asserts, "You always want to play against the best players, don't you? And you always want to get the best players out. Kohli is one of those. He's got a big ego, and I think playing on that, especially in India, where he is going to want to dominate and score runs, playing on the fact we've had battles in the past, is exciting." This sets the stage for an intriguing battle between the two cricketing giants.

Assessing Indian Conditions: Mental Engagement Key

With the Test series commencing on January 25, England is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the Indian challenge. Robinson emphasizes the significance of mental engagement in assessing pitches and gleaning insights from practice nets. Adapting to the unique challenges posed by Indian conditions becomes paramount for Robinson, who looks forward to engaging his 'cricket-nuffy brain' in this different cricketing landscape.

Role in England's Pace Attack: A Maturing Approach

As Robinson steps into the shoes of the retired Stuart Broad, he acknowledges the responsibility but adopts a mature mindset. Reflecting on his role, he states, "I'm preparing like I'm playing another series and just going to do my best for England. Not looking too far ahead, not looking to be the leader of the attack or anything like that. Support Jimmy, support the spinners, and just support the team." This approach signals a more focused and team-oriented Robinson.