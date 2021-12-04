Ajaz Patel: Welcome to the club — Anil Kumble and other cricketers react after NZ spinner picks all 10 wickets

Ajaz Patel weaved magic at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai during the second Test, picking up all ten wickets in an innings, helping New Zealand bowl India out for 325 in the first innings of second Test.

Azaj became the third bowler to achieve this feat after Jim Laker (10/53), Anil Kumble (10/74). Ajaz's figures in first innings of this Test read: 10/119.

The 33-year-old left-arm spinner was born in Mumbai and when he was eight, he left the city of his birth. And 25 years later, in front of his parents and extended family, he has achieved what only two other cricketers have achieved since the inception of the sport.

Recognising his effort, Kumble who achieved the feat at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi in 1999 against Pakistan, sent a congratulatory message to Ajaz.

He wrote on his Twitter, "Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ"

Ajaz Patel

This will be remembered forever

47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap pic.twitter.com/T3IZYYn8NZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2021

Wonderful wonderful achievement and such a beautiful story. Delighted for you #AjazPatel. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021

Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!! pic.twitter.com/iA6biAC4gz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2021

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

Please don't let any Indian go to any other country, best don't even ask them. Dus ka dum #AjazPatel — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2021

I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate. __#class #10fer #cricket #history #mumbai — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2021