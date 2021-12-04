हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kumble

Ajaz Patel: Welcome to the club — Anil Kumble and other cricketers react after NZ spinner picks all 10 wickets

Ajaz Patel weaved magic at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai during the second Test, picking up all ten wickets in an innings, helping New Zealand bowl India out for 325 in the first innings of second Test. 

Ajaz Patel: Welcome to the club — Anil Kumble and other cricketers react after NZ spinner picks all 10 wickets
Ajaz Patel picked up all ten wickets in an innings. (Source: Twitter)

Ajaz Patel weaved magic at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai during the second Test, picking up all ten wickets in an innings, helping New Zealand bowl India out for 325 in the first innings of second Test. 

Azaj became the third bowler to achieve this feat after Jim Laker (10/53), Anil Kumble (10/74). Ajaz's figures in first innings of this Test read: 10/119. 

The 33-year-old left-arm spinner was born in Mumbai and when he was eight, he left the city of his birth. And 25 years later, in front of his parents and extended family, he has achieved what only two other cricketers have achieved since the inception of the sport. 

Recognising his effort, Kumble who achieved the feat at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi in 1999 against Pakistan, sent a congratulatory message to Ajaz. 

He wrote on his Twitter, "Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10  Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anil Kumbleajaz patel mumbaiIndia vs New ZealandInd vs NZajaz patel mumbai indiansMitchell McClenaghanAjaz PatelIndia vs New Zealand 2021Ajaz Patel ten wicketsajaj patel mumbai connectionajaz patel 10 wickets
Next
Story

Ajaz Patel bags all 10 wickets in first innings of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, joins Anil Kumble in THIS rare list

Must Watch

PT14M47S

BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait says farmers' protest would not stop right now