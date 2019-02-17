हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Melbourne Renegades

All-rounder Daniel Christian eyes return to Australian T20I squad

The 35-year-old cricketer stitched an unbeaten 80-run stand with Tom Cooper as the Renegades posted a total of 145, despite being reduced to 65-5 at one stage.

All-rounder Daniel Christian eyes return to Australian T20I squad
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Veteran Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Daniel Christian has expressed his belief that he is capable of making his presence felt for Australia in T20I cricket, following a match-winning performance in the final of the 2018-19 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) against the Melbourne Stars. 

The 35-year-old cricketer stitched an unbeaten 80-run stand with Tom Cooper as the Renegades posted a total of 145, despite being reduced to 65-5 at one stage. Christian further played a clinical role during the chase accounting for the key wickets of Dwayne Bravo and Seb Grotch, as the Melbourne Renegades emerged victorious by a margin of 13 runs. 

"That’s an extraordinary game. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet. For us to pull that back and win by 20 or 15 or whatever was just extraordinary," cricket.com.au quoted Christian as saying.   

"At 0-93, looking over at their bench and knowing they still had (Glenn) Maxwell, (Peter) Handscomb, (Nic) Maddinson, Dwayne Bravo and these sort of blokes still to come, we were staring down the barrel. You take a couple of wickets and you never know. And sure enough, we just kept taking them. It was an extraordinary half an hour."

Christian last represented Australia in a T20I against India back in October 2017 following a surprise recall. With the Aussies set to play an increased number of T20I matches in the lead-up to the 2020 World Cup, the veteran backed himself to represent the national side yet again. 

"I think I can, yeah. I think I’m playing as good cricket – if not better cricket – than I have my entire career," he concluded.  

Tags:
Melbourne RenegadesDaniel ChristianDwayne BravoPeter HandscombNic Maddinson
Next
Story

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Must Watch

PT2M44S

India pays tribute to Naushera martyr Major Chitresh Bisht

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close