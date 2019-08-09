close

Ashes

All-rounder Moeen Ali can be x-factor for England: Callum Ferguson

All-rounder Moeen Ali can be x-factor for England: Callum Ferguson
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Although England player Moeen Ali failed to perform in the first Ashes Test, Australian batsman Callum Ferguson believes the 32-year-old has got the ability to be the x-factor for the hosts.

Ali displayed a very poor form in the first Ashes Test, played at Edgbaston, as he was bowled on a duck in the first inning and managed to score just four runs in the second inning. He became a victim of Nathan Lyon in both the innings.

"That would have been a really tough one for him. Obviously, with Nathan (Lyon) taking the wickets that he did, and bowling as well as he did on the last day, I just wonder if maybe he (Moeen) has lost a bit of confidence," Cricket.com.au quoted Ferguson, who is Ali`s Worcestershire teammate, as saying.

"He probably hasn`t made as many runs as he would have liked recently. But as a mate of his and as a teammate of his, I still believe that he`s got the ability to be the x-factor for England in this series," he added.

Despite failing with the bat, Ali`s performance with the bowl was not that bad. Ali took one wicket in the first inning and got hold of batmen in the second inning including Australia skipper Tim Paine.

However, Australia registered a massive 251-run victory in the match. Australia will face England for the second Ashes Test at Lord`s starting from August 14.

