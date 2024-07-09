All-Weather Cricket Stadium To Be Built In Australia Soon: Check Special Features And Other Details Here

Cricket fans around the world are excited for the world's first all-weather cricket stadium, set to be built in Tasmania, Australia. The new Macquarie Point stadium, located on Hobart's waterfront, will ensure play in any weather. The 23,000-seat stadium, with a roof, is part of a plan to bring an AFL team to Tasmania by 2028. Sport and Events Minister Nic Street highlighted the stadium's multipurpose use. Inspired by local heritage, the stadium has a woven-style facade that reflects the historic Hobart Rail Yard roundhouse. Aboriginal community members have also provided cultural guidance for the project. A striking feature is the transparent roof, made from steel and timber, which showcases Tasmanian timber and allows natural light onto the playing field.

Stadium's Impressive Features

The naturally ventilated roof will extend the grass growing season, possibly allowing a longer cricket calendar. Concerns about the roof's height affecting play have been addressed, with assurances that it won't. The stadium's noteworthy features include a stage pocket for concerts and events, a 1500-person function room with views of Kunanyi/Mount Wellington, and a design influenced by cricket ball trajectory data to ensure optimal playing conditions. Accessibility is prioritized with a continuous concourse and seating bowls that bring fans closer to the action.

While the project has many supporters, it also faces some controversy. Greens MP Cassy O'Connor has expressed concerns about the stadium's location and impact on the surrounding area. However, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon sees the designs as a positive step towards establishing the Tassie Devils Football Club.

