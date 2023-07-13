ICC's Decision To Give Equal Prize Money For Men's And Women's Teams, Jay Shah Says THIS

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday expressed his satisfaction with the groundbreaking decision made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and said that he is thrilled to announce that the long-standing discrimination between men's and women's teams has now been eliminated. During the ICC Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa, the ICC officially declared equal prize money for both men's and women's teams participating in ICC events. Additionally, adjustments were made to the over-rate sanctions in Test cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at ICC events while also making changes to the over-rate sanctions in Test cricket.

"The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa and ensures the ICC Board fulfilled its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule," ICC said in an official statement.

I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be same for men & women. Together we grow._ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 13, 2023

Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events. The ICC from the next cycle will award the same prize money to men's and women's champions and runners-up teams at its global events.

“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally. Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too," ICC Chair Greg Barclay was quoted as saying in a statement released by ICC.

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally," he added.