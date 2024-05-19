Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have done it. They are into the playoffs of IPL 2024. Not long back were they at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. Today, they are at number and have qualified for the playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side will play the Eliminator on May 22. Three more wins on the run and the history will be made. But it will require them playing the same brand of cricket they are playing these days. RCB have come a long way in last 3 weeks and it has only happened because of their self-belief. Captain du Plessis and former skipper Virat Kohli have played a big part in this revival of the campaign.

Kohli, especially, has been brilliant, scoring at strike rate of nearly 200 this season. He has listened to the criticism of his batting strike rate at the start of the innings and deployed strikes like sweeps to ensure the runs came thick and fast. He may slam his critics and deny listening to them but the criticism has done its job, bringing the best out of Kohli, the T20 batter.

On Saturday night, when the last ball was bowled and RCB won, there was no limit to the happiness of the players, fans inside and outside the stadium. The families of the players were also ecstatic in the stands, including Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma.

Anushka could not believe the fact that RCB had just won the most important match of the season so far and had her hands in air in disbelief and a sense of pride inside her. On the field, Virat jumped and hugged like a child. He was quite emotional and shed a tear or two as well.

Watch the emotional scenes at the stadium after RCB beat and knocked out CSK of IPL 2024:

This explains what this win tonight meant to Virat Kohli and RCB! #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/v6PT4Zropt— Syed Ali Imran (@syedaliimran) May 18, 2024

Life came full circle for Yash Dayal, who had been hit for five sixes off the last over by Rinku Singh last year. That humiliation had sent him into depression out of which he could not come out for a long time. Dayal was released by GT and bought by RCB in auction last year. He had a poor start to the season, unable to make a mark. But as the season progressed, Dayal improved his performance and on Saturday night, he delivered a superp show, defending 17 off the last over. CSK needed 17 to qualify for the playoffs and Dhoni hit him for a six off the first ball itself.

Dayal came back to dismiss Dhoni off the next thanks to a clever slower one. He gave only 1 run off the next 4 balls as RCB sealed the win as well as the spot for the playoffs.